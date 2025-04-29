This Idaho Pizzeria Requires A Waiver Before You Try Its Most Infamous Pizza

These fiery pizzas were first introduced to heat hunters in 1994. And while the Triple and Quad are for the truly adventurous, the Single Habanero Pizza is a little easier on the mouth. This pizza is still a backdraft in the making, but there are fewer peppers on it so your mouth is not overwhelmed, allowing you to enjoy the red sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and olives that adorn this masterpiece. You can wash it down with a glass of milk, and trust us when we say you are going to want that milk.

What makes habanero peppers so hot? Peppers contain varying levels of a chemical compound known as capsaicin. It's not really causing a fire in your mouth when you eat it, but this compound makes you think it is — and in hotter types of chile peppers like habaneros, the burn is pronounced. To compensate for this reaction, your body goes through all the motions of trying to cool down. This can lead to a laundry list of effects that reads like a new drug disclaimer: diarrhea, bowel distress, nausea, and even, in rare cases, hospitalization.

In other words, these pizzas aren't for the faint of heart. In 2009, they were even featured on Travel Channel's reality show "Man v. Food." But like a summer fling, Habanero Pizzas become unavailable once Labor Day hits, so plan accordingly. For true thrill seekers, the peppers' spiciness peaks in August. Or, you can spice up one of your own pizzas like Tasting Table's fully loaded barbecue chicken pizza or up the kick of our Calabrian chile spicy flatbread with a few habanero peppers. Just make sure to warn your eaters — and perhaps, create your own waiver.