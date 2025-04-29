You Should Be Frying Eggs Inside Leftover Onion Rings. Here's How

Though the exact origin of the dish known as "eggs in a basket" is murky, it's nonetheless a popular way to make the most of your toast. Frying eggs inside a carefully cut-out hole in a slice of bread is a simple meal that you can dress up any way you want to. With egg price decreases still yet to be seen at grocery stores, it's worth finding new ways to make every egg count while reducing food waste. If you've found yourself with a surplus of leftover onion rings and at least an egg or two to spare, upgrade your egg-in-a-hole by swapping out the typical toast and frying everything up in an onion ring.

Just as onion rings are the perfect crunchy addition to breakfast sandwiches, they can also make the perfect tiny house for your staple breakfast protein. The flavors complement one another perfectly and the process couldn't be more simple. Every bite will be a delight between the crispy texture of your onion ring and a pillowy soft, savory fried egg.