You Should Be Frying Eggs Inside Leftover Onion Rings. Here's How
Though the exact origin of the dish known as "eggs in a basket" is murky, it's nonetheless a popular way to make the most of your toast. Frying eggs inside a carefully cut-out hole in a slice of bread is a simple meal that you can dress up any way you want to. With egg price decreases still yet to be seen at grocery stores, it's worth finding new ways to make every egg count while reducing food waste. If you've found yourself with a surplus of leftover onion rings and at least an egg or two to spare, upgrade your egg-in-a-hole by swapping out the typical toast and frying everything up in an onion ring.
Just as onion rings are the perfect crunchy addition to breakfast sandwiches, they can also make the perfect tiny house for your staple breakfast protein. The flavors complement one another perfectly and the process couldn't be more simple. Every bite will be a delight between the crispy texture of your onion ring and a pillowy soft, savory fried egg.
Making fried eggs in an onion ring
Whether you've made a batch of homemade onion rings or set aside a few from your most recent fast food trip, all you need to make this dish is one thick cut onion ring, an egg, and either butter, oil, or a combination of the two for frying. If your onion ring is cold, crisp it up in the oven for a few minutes before placing it in a hot pan with the fat of your choosing and then cracking an egg right inside of it. Add salt and pepper to taste and, if you want to spice things up even more, try a shake of paprika or a dash of your favorite hot sauce.
Serve your onion ring fried egg alongside a portion of cottage cheese to amp up the protein content. Top your egg with bacon bits for an added bit of crunchy texture. Alternatively, you can serve bacon strips or sausages on the side of your onion ring egg for an extra helping of animal proteins. Sliced or mashed avocado would also make an excellent complement to your plate for a nutritious and balanced breakfast or anytime meal.