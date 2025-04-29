The Absolute Best Cuts Of Pork For Jerky

Pork jerky's savory, sweet taste makes it a treat worth returning to time and time again. The juicy meat works extremely well for homemade jerky, but only if you know what kind to get. We spoke to an expert about what makes a good cut of pork for jerky.

Every cut of pork brings its own unique flavor to jerky, but Dylan Clay, Founder of Barbecue FAQ, says there's one factor to keep in mind when making your pick. "Either pork loin or tenderloin are technically your best choices," he says. "This is primarily due to fat content." Due to the lower temperatures involved in making jerky, the fat poses a risk of spoiling quickly. "Unlike grilling or smoking meat, the fat does not render; rather, it will go rancid," explains Clay. Both pork loin and tenderloin are leaner cuts of meat, making them more likely to stay fresh.

Pork loin and tenderloin may still have a small amount of fat or tissue on the exterior, which shouldn't be hard to get rid of. "The fat cap needs to be removed from pork loin and the silverskin needs to be removed from tenderloin," Clay recommends. When buying pork for jerky, he says to stay away from cuts with fat in harder to reach places, like fat found between the muscles, on the belly, under the skin, and inside the muscle tissue.