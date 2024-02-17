The Umami-Packed Difference Between Chinese Pork Jerky And American Jerky

Many delicious food innovations came about through necessity. Such is the case for dried meats, which emerged globally in places like Ancient Egypt, the Americas, and China. Across locales, the premise was the same: Preverse some of the meat's nutritional content for extended periods. Across cultures, the influence of local ingredients and culinary techniques created distinct renditions.

While jerky may be associated with its smokey and sweet palate in the U.S., it takes on many more forms elsewhere. From meaty and air-dried biltong popular in Africa to shredded, topping-like Mexican Machaca, global renditions showcase the malleability of the dish. In China, a dried meat preparation is called bak kwa, which comes as a thin, dried sheet of pork. Very savory, spiced, and slightly sweet, the food is finished on a grill, which lends it a unique character. For jerky lovers, such an umami-forward style carries distinct differences from the classic American type.