Tip Top Proper Cocktails has built a solid reputation for delivering bar-quality drinks in a can, winning multiple awards, but even standout brands can miss the mark. Out of the 11 Tip Top flavors we tried, its daiquiri ranked last. Tip Top's Daiquiri blends silver, Jamaican, and aged rums with lime and sugar in a single serving size can at 48 proof, and has tasting notes of vanilla, lime, and a tart citrus finish. It aims to capture the cocktail's complexity, but unfortunately, it doesn't quite land.

Instead of a bright, balanced mix, our reviewer found the flavor muddled and stale, more like a generic premixed drink than a freshly shaken Daiquiri. Even when poured into a chilled coupe glass and garnished with lime, it couldn't shake that canned flatness feeling. We followed the can's instructions for preparation and ranked each cocktail based on flavor, authenticity, and mouthfeel. Flavor often tipped the scale, and in the case of the Daiquiri, its lack of clarity and vibrancy sealed its fate at the bottom of the list.