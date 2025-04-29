The Worst Tip Top Canned Cocktail: What Flavor To Avoid Buying
Tip Top Proper Cocktails has built a solid reputation for delivering bar-quality drinks in a can, winning multiple awards, but even standout brands can miss the mark. Out of the 11 Tip Top flavors we tried, its daiquiri ranked last. Tip Top's Daiquiri blends silver, Jamaican, and aged rums with lime and sugar in a single serving size can at 48 proof, and has tasting notes of vanilla, lime, and a tart citrus finish. It aims to capture the cocktail's complexity, but unfortunately, it doesn't quite land.
Instead of a bright, balanced mix, our reviewer found the flavor muddled and stale, more like a generic premixed drink than a freshly shaken Daiquiri. Even when poured into a chilled coupe glass and garnished with lime, it couldn't shake that canned flatness feeling. We followed the can's instructions for preparation and ranked each cocktail based on flavor, authenticity, and mouthfeel. Flavor often tipped the scale, and in the case of the Daiquiri, its lack of clarity and vibrancy sealed its fate at the bottom of the list.
The best rise to the top
While the Daiquiri didn't deliver, Tip Top's Jungle Bird more than made up for it. This tropical stunner took the number one spot in our ranking, offering a bold, balanced mix of pineapple, rum, lime, and red bitters. It's complex, refreshing, and surprisingly polished for a canned cocktail. Coming in right behind it on our list, the Boulevardier is a whiskey lover's twist on a Negroni, with none of the syrupy heaviness some canned cocktails fall into. Tip Top's version highlights smooth whiskey with notes of dried cherry, citrus zest, and baking spice. Our reviewer appreciated its subtle sweetness and clean finish, calling it a sophisticated, well-rounded sip that warms without overwhelming.
With so many canned cocktail brands out there, Tip Top has been gaining momentum in this space, thanks in part to a major boost in visibility when its cocktails started appearing on Delta Airline flights in 2021. That kind of exposure helped put the brand in front of millions of potential fans, making it clear these aren't just novelty drinks; in fact, they're developed alongside a professional bartender with intention and skill. Canned cocktails have been around for some time, but Tip Top's Jungle Bird and Boulevardier stood out for their balance, flavor, and execution. With a lineup that ranged from lackluster to masterful, these two earned their spots at the very top of our ranking.