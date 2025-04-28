The Absolute Best Hot Pockets Are A Must-Have For Ranch Lovers

Hot Pockets have been around since the early 1980s, and although they may have been a popular '90s food trend, Hot Pockets are still very much on our radar. Even if you're no longer a college student stocking your freezer with inexpensive meals on the go, the microwaveable snack is an undeniably quick and easy way to satisfy a certain craving, be it for a giant pizza roll-like item or to scratch the itch of nostalgia. In our ranking of seven Hot Pockets flavors, we declared the ranch lovers pepperoni flavor the clear winner of the Hot Pocket pack, even though our taste tester isn't generally a ranch dressing fan.

The ranch lovers pepperoni Hot Pockets are filled with pepperoni bits and mozzarella cheese that most are familiar with, plus an added element of ranch dressing on the inside. What really sets this particular pocket apart is that the crust is also seasoned with ranch, doubling down on the flavor. The beauty of combining ranch with pepperoni in a Hot Pocket is that it eliminates the need to dip the snack in ranch dressing on the side — for true ranch aficionados, a slice of pizza is never complete without a side of ranch dipping sauce.