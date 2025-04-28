The Absolute Best Hot Pockets Are A Must-Have For Ranch Lovers
Hot Pockets have been around since the early 1980s, and although they may have been a popular '90s food trend, Hot Pockets are still very much on our radar. Even if you're no longer a college student stocking your freezer with inexpensive meals on the go, the microwaveable snack is an undeniably quick and easy way to satisfy a certain craving, be it for a giant pizza roll-like item or to scratch the itch of nostalgia. In our ranking of seven Hot Pockets flavors, we declared the ranch lovers pepperoni flavor the clear winner of the Hot Pocket pack, even though our taste tester isn't generally a ranch dressing fan.
The ranch lovers pepperoni Hot Pockets are filled with pepperoni bits and mozzarella cheese that most are familiar with, plus an added element of ranch dressing on the inside. What really sets this particular pocket apart is that the crust is also seasoned with ranch, doubling down on the flavor. The beauty of combining ranch with pepperoni in a Hot Pocket is that it eliminates the need to dip the snack in ranch dressing on the side — for true ranch aficionados, a slice of pizza is never complete without a side of ranch dipping sauce.
Ranch lovers pepperoni Hot Pockets hit the spot for fans of the sauce
Our taste tester says that the ranch flavors make the basic pepperoni and cheese combination more complex, which sets it apart from the other available Hot Pocket flavors like a boring four-cheese pizza or an oddly specific Italian-style meatball and mozzarella. Although this flavor ranked the highest, the ranch lovers pepperoni Hot Pockets still aren't perfect. The texture is less than ideal, as this flavor features pepperoni pieces rather than traditional slices, and the ranch dressing inside of the Hot Pocket tends to pool in an unappetizing manner. But for anyone who's truly dedicated to the pizza-and-ranch lifestyle, the ranch lovers pepperoni Hot Pockets are still sure to satisfy that craving, as the Hot Pockets flavor is able to perfectly mimic the pepperoni pizza flavor.
For those seeking a spicy alternative to complement the ranch version, there's a Hot Ones Hot Pockets collaboration that really cranks up the heat. If you're craving this specialty Hot Pocket but can't find the ranch lovers pepperoni flavor at the store, you can always make your own version at home with our clever ways to used canned crescent rolls. For Hot Pocket authenticity, don't forget to coat the outside of the crust in homemade ranch powder.