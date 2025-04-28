The Best Tip Top Canned Cocktail Has The Highly-Coveted Award To Prove It

Whether it's a classic frozen margarita or a fancy pear Aperol spritz, everyone loves a good, well-made cocktail. What makes one better is when minimal effort is required. Enter, Tip Top Proper Cocktails. Founded by music festival veterans Yoni Reisman and Neal Cohen, Tip Top offers a wide range of ready-made cocktails served in easy-to-store, 100 milliliter cans.

It isn't exactly a novel concept, but the small company is all about quality. Each recipe was created by James Beard-finalist bartender Miles Macquarrie, and the drinks have won a slew of nominations and awards. Our favorite one, the Jungle Bird, was even presented with one of the most coveted prizes in the industry: The Best-in-Class classic cocktail award at The San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Jungle Bird, a rum-based punch with red bitters, received the award in 2023, along with a Double Gold award in the Ready-to-Drink competition, which is a pretty big deal. The competition sets the industry standard for excellence, and thousands of products from around the world are judged. Only one cocktail earns the Best in Class award every year, which The Tasting Alliance says signifies the drink's "true excellence". The Jungle Bird stole the show years ago, and it stole the hearts of our expert taste testers when we ranked every Tip Top canned cocktail from worst to best.