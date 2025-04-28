The Tastiest Edible Cookie Dough Brand Is Both Vegan And Gluten-Free

Cookie connoisseurs of a certain age may remember days of cautionary tales of what might happen if cookie dough was consumed prior to baking. Once enough lovers of raw cookie dough understood that eating raw eggs is a bit of a gamble, recipe developers took it upon themselves to create edible cookie dough recipes that didn't pose a risk upon eating. In time, brands developed edible cookie dough recipes that completely circumnavigated potentially offending ingredients and could be eaten unbaked by the spoonful. After sampling and ranking some of these offerings, there is one that stood out above the rest: Sweet Loren's fudgy brownie cookie dough.

In what tastes like a love child of chocolate truffles and homemade brownies, Sweet Loren's has managed to deliver a plant-based, non-GMO recipe with all-natural ingredients. For those accommodating guests with dietary preferences or simply seeking to eliminate certain products from their diets, Sweet Loren's offers tasty alternatives for cookie eaters. The unbaked cookie dough comes in an assortment of flavors, ranging from gingerbread and chocolate mint to pumpkin spice and salted caramel chocolate.