The Tastiest Edible Cookie Dough Brand Is Both Vegan And Gluten-Free
Cookie connoisseurs of a certain age may remember days of cautionary tales of what might happen if cookie dough was consumed prior to baking. Once enough lovers of raw cookie dough understood that eating raw eggs is a bit of a gamble, recipe developers took it upon themselves to create edible cookie dough recipes that didn't pose a risk upon eating. In time, brands developed edible cookie dough recipes that completely circumnavigated potentially offending ingredients and could be eaten unbaked by the spoonful. After sampling and ranking some of these offerings, there is one that stood out above the rest: Sweet Loren's fudgy brownie cookie dough.
In what tastes like a love child of chocolate truffles and homemade brownies, Sweet Loren's has managed to deliver a plant-based, non-GMO recipe with all-natural ingredients. For those accommodating guests with dietary preferences or simply seeking to eliminate certain products from their diets, Sweet Loren's offers tasty alternatives for cookie eaters. The unbaked cookie dough comes in an assortment of flavors, ranging from gingerbread and chocolate mint to pumpkin spice and salted caramel chocolate.
A sweet treat for all to enjoy
What started as a project out of a New York City studio apartment has since found its way into Whole Foods aisles and on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies. Straightforward ingredients like rolled oats, pure cane sugar, European dark chocolate, and sea salt give flavor to these products. One package of Sweet Loren's cookie dough contains 12 pre-cut cookies, and bundles can be purchased in packages of six. If you refrain from eating the cookie dough raw, the individual pieces can be baked for around 10 minutes, depending on your oven and how long the unbaked cookies were left at room temperature, then cooled and decorated with frosting and sprinkles.
Keep frozen Sweet Loren's in the freezer for a longer shelf life, or keep refrigerated products in your fridge for quicker access when cravings strike. In addition to safe-to-eat cookie dough, Sweet Loren's also sells breakfast biscuits, puff pastry, thin pizza crust, and pie crust. All of these offerings are gluten-free, free from dairy and peanuts, made with 100% whole grains, and are vegan certified, so you can snack confidently and distribute pieces to guests without worrying about offending dietary requirements.