You'll Have To Go To Texas To Find The Most Family-Friendly Restaurant In The US

Picking where you want to go out to dinner on any given weekend can already be a tough proposition, but if you throw in the need to find a restaurant that's family-friendly, it can seem almost impossible. Affordable middle-class restaurants have been disappearing across the country in favor of either higher-end experiences with less kid friendly food or cheaper takeout spots that are able to accommodate a family with kids sitting down and eating. In fact parents are often lucky to find a restaurant with a decent kids menu at all, let alone the kind of child-friendly amenities that can keep kids occupied and give parents some well-needed rest. Thankfully, Yelp has tried to take some of the work out of the equation for parents and identify the top 100 family-friendly restaurants in the U.S., and number one is Little Matt's in Houston, Texas.

Found in the West University neighborhood of Houston, Little Matt's serves a classic Texas mixture of Tex-Mex food with American favorites like burgers and chicken. There is a large kid's menu with common favorites like chicken tenders and grilled cheese alongside mac and cheese, corn dog bites, and penne pasta, so there should be at least one thing for even the most picky eaters. Tired parents even get a little pick-me-up in the form of a complimentary margarita, beer, or glass of wine. But what makes Little Matt's really special is that it was specifically founded with kids in mind.