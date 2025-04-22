You'll Have To Go To Texas To Find The Most Family-Friendly Restaurant In The US
Picking where you want to go out to dinner on any given weekend can already be a tough proposition, but if you throw in the need to find a restaurant that's family-friendly, it can seem almost impossible. Affordable middle-class restaurants have been disappearing across the country in favor of either higher-end experiences with less kid friendly food or cheaper takeout spots that are able to accommodate a family with kids sitting down and eating. In fact parents are often lucky to find a restaurant with a decent kids menu at all, let alone the kind of child-friendly amenities that can keep kids occupied and give parents some well-needed rest. Thankfully, Yelp has tried to take some of the work out of the equation for parents and identify the top 100 family-friendly restaurants in the U.S., and number one is Little Matt's in Houston, Texas.
Found in the West University neighborhood of Houston, Little Matt's serves a classic Texas mixture of Tex-Mex food with American favorites like burgers and chicken. There is a large kid's menu with common favorites like chicken tenders and grilled cheese alongside mac and cheese, corn dog bites, and penne pasta, so there should be at least one thing for even the most picky eaters. Tired parents even get a little pick-me-up in the form of a complimentary margarita, beer, or glass of wine. But what makes Little Matt's really special is that it was specifically founded with kids in mind.
Little Matt's in Houston, Texas is a kid-friendly restaurant with a great mission
Little Matt's was founded in 2009 by Jim Reid in honor of his son who had won his battle with Childhood leukemia. That legacy is carried on by current owners Bill and Cindy Lillard, who sadly lost a child to disease at age seven. Beyond the family-friendly food and atmosphere, Little Matt's further supports this cause by donating a portion of all proceeds to the nearby Texas Children's Hospital.
And Little Matt's dedication to giving families a good meal goes beyond the menu. There is an entire arcade area, iPads, and even a toy-vending machine to keep kids occupied, along with popular treats like Icees. The food for the adults isn't anything to write off either, as the menu is extensive, and the burger recipes especially have been praised for their quality. There are plenty of TVs playing sports and news programs if parents get a little bored too. Now around long enough to be known as a local institution, Little Matt's shows that restaurants can create a family-friendly atmosphere, do good for the community, and still thrive. Maybe some larger national chains can learn a little lesson from a local Houston gem.