The Ingredient Alton Brown Always Buys Fresh For Ambrosia Salad
Alton Brown is known for his opinionated view on food, as well as his passion for science-based cooking. So, it should come as no surprise to anyone that he has a specific way of doing things, especially when it comes to making an old-fashioned ambrosia salad, the classic Southern side dish. The key? Fresh ingredients — and one in particular.
On an episode of Food Network's "Good Eats," Brown offers some poignant advice about the addition of coconut. "Now I know what you're thinking. You're going to buy that kind that comes in a bag," Brown declares. "But you ain't gonna do it! No, you're not gonna!" Rather than buying packaged pre-shredded coconut, Brown opts for fresh, stating, "You know fresh is best," as he whips up the easy recipe.
Brown's take on the dish also features standard ingredients, including sour cream, mini marshmallows, clementine segments, chopped pineapple, pecans, and cherries, placing the mixture in a glass serving bowl once it's combined. From there, he refrigerates the mixture for at least two hours before serving. It's as simple as that.
Why fresh shredded coconut is better than packaged
When it comes to the difference between packaged pre-shredded coconut and fresh pre-shredded coconut, it's all about flavor. While the bagged stuff is certainly convenient, it often includes preservatives to extend its shelf life and brighten its color, all while taking away from the flavor of the finished product. Additionally, there may be more calories and added sugar in the packaged version, whereas the fresh option is all-natural.
Although shredding coconut yourself is the longer route, the flavor is worth the trouble — and it's not all that complicated. First, simply cut and drain the coconut of its water (or drink it for the health benefits it puts out). Then, after skinning the coconut and chopping the flesh into small pieces, run them along a cheese grater to slice them into small shreds. With that, you can easily add those shreds into your ambrosia salad and enjoy.