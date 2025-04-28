The Ingredient Alton Brown Always Buys Fresh For Ambrosia Salad

Alton Brown is known for his opinionated view on food, as well as his passion for science-based cooking. So, it should come as no surprise to anyone that he has a specific way of doing things, especially when it comes to making an old-fashioned ambrosia salad, the classic Southern side dish. The key? Fresh ingredients — and one in particular.

On an episode of Food Network's "Good Eats," Brown offers some poignant advice about the addition of coconut. "Now I know what you're thinking. You're going to buy that kind that comes in a bag," Brown declares. "But you ain't gonna do it! No, you're not gonna!" Rather than buying packaged pre-shredded coconut, Brown opts for fresh, stating, "You know fresh is best," as he whips up the easy recipe.

Brown's take on the dish also features standard ingredients, including sour cream, mini marshmallows, clementine segments, chopped pineapple, pecans, and cherries, placing the mixture in a glass serving bowl once it's combined. From there, he refrigerates the mixture for at least two hours before serving. It's as simple as that.