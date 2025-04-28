The Easy Way To Make A Blueberry Margarita From Any Classic Recipe

Nothing tops a classic margarita — except, perhaps, a blueberry margarita. Bursting with vibrancy, small but mighty blueberries give the classic cocktail layers of depth, which bodes really well for recipes that lack oomph. Beyond amplifying and balancing flavor, blueberries serve an aesthetic purpose by giving the tipple a brighter and, for lack of a better word, blue-er appearance that proves far too intriguing to resist. Luckily, whether you prefer your cocktail blended or served on the rocks, introducing blueberries into a margarita is actually pretty simple.

The key is to select a classic margarita recipe to build upon, as its citrusy profile will best allow the blueberries' flavor to shine. Speaking of which, it's also important to incorporate the fruit in a way that maximizes the berries' richly nuanced profile. So, rather than tossing a handful of fresh berries into the drink as is, we recommend muddling. Muddling the fruit prior to mixing the cocktail will release more of the berries' juices and natural flavors. Plus, it will give the tipple some texture.

Alternatively, to avoid impacting the consistency of your margarita, blueberries can be juiced. Or, they can be stewed down into a simple syrup that can be blitzed or stirred into a cocktail. We also aren't opposed to adding a splash of blueberry liqueur into the drink to further fruitiness.