The Worst Canned Tequila Cocktail Tastes Like It Came From The Medicine Cabinet
Summertime and canned tequila cocktails go together like peanut butter and jelly. The convenience and ease of ready-to-drink cocktails make spontaneous picnics in the park, lazy beach days, and weekend camping trips all a complete breeze. But things get complicated when it comes to choosing which canned tequila cocktail to keep stocked this summer, as there's an enormous variety on the market right now. Luckily, Tasting Table sampled and ranked 14 different canned tequila drink brands from worst to best to help you sort through the noise and find a ready-to-drink tequila cocktail that tastes like it comes straight from the bar. Sadly, that meant one brand had to fall to the bottom, and that lowly spot went to Spirited Hive.
Before tasting the Ginger, Lime & Honey canned tequila cocktail from Spirited Hive, our reviewer was anticipating a medicinal, cough drop flavor. Unfortunately, those exact notes were delivered. The ginger and honey came together in a way that resembled cough syrup rather than a refreshing summer beverage. This drink wasn't repulsive by any means, but it was off-putting. Our reviewer even noted a Vicks VapoRub sensation at the back of their throat while sipping from this can. With flavors of ginger, lime, and honey, we were hoping for a tantalizing twist on a tequila mule that deviated from the typical canned margaritas and fruity seltzers. Instead, we got an oddly medicinal cocktail that sadly we don't see ourselves revisiting any time soon.
What do other people have to say about Spirited Hive?
The Spirited Hive brand of canned cocktails was founded on the basis of a better, healthier cocktail with each flavor crafted using all-natural, organic wildflower honey. Besides the Ginger, Lime and Honey flavor, the brand also lists three other canned cocktails on its website: A Vodka Cranberry and Lime, a Gin, Lemon, and Juniper, and a Tequila, Pineapple and Lime. Founded in 2022, Spirited Hive is still a fairly new contender in the ready-to-drink cocktail market. As such, while there isn't a flood of reviews to sort through just yet, the Ginger, Lime and Honey seems to be a real "love it or hate it" product.
As one reviewer wrote, "This drink truly tastes like a Mexican mule with a hint of honey. The ginger is delicious and not too overpowering." Another agreed more with our take, though, admitting, "I wanted to love this. All my favorite flavors but it tasted medicinal to us. We tried one and threw the rest away." Mysterious medicinal flavors and reviews that skirt the far edges of the spectrum — could this be the new cilantro? Who knows.
But, while this canned drink didn't really strike our fancy, the premise is still undeniably good since tequila, ginger, honey, and lime all make sense together. If it sounds like it might suit your tastebuds, skip the Spirited Hive version and follow our easy Moscow Mule recipe. Instead of vodka, use your favorite blanco or reposado tequila. Then, swap a minty simple syrup for a five-spice honey syrup, for added depth and warmth. There you have it, a delicious tequila-based beverage brought to life with ginger and honey flavors.