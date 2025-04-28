10 Canned Foods Celebrity Chefs Avoid At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The general opinion of canned foods tends to vary. While the long shelf life, relatively affordability, and convenience of these food items naturally appeals to many professionals and home cooks, there are also plenty of renowned chefs, food authors, and restaurateurs who've openly voiced their disdain for canned foods.

There's a number of reasons why people may find canned goods unappealing. Some canned foods tend to be less flavorful and nutritious than their fresh or frozen counterparts; they may be lower in water-soluble vitamins, or contain various additives or BPA.

Now, there are some canned foods that celebrity chefs regularly use; Giada De Laurentiis, for instance, typically stocks up on canned anchovies and cherry tomatoes. On the other hand, certain famous chefs — including Ina Garten and Alton Brown — prefer to skip specific canned ingredients entirely. Whether it's canned cranberry sauce, chicken, or boiled peanuts, we present a list of canned foods that celebrity chefs avoid at all costs.