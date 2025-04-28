The Rich Spanish Dessert You Can Make With Your Pizza Oven

At-home pizza ovens expand the possibilities of outdoor cooking to more than just what a grill can do. No matter how much you love pizza, though, it might seem a little extra to add an entire appliance to your backyard that can only make one dish — or so you thought. It turns out that there are many unexpected foods that you can cook in a pizza oven, from main dishes to desserts. One in the latter category that seems like it was made just for this is burnt Basque cheesecake.

This rich dessert comes from the Basque region of Spain. A few characteristics set it apart from your typical cheesecake — for one, there's no crust, like you'll find on most cheesecakes in the States. The second is what gives it its name: the top is cooked to the point of almost burning, giving it a deep texture and flavor that contrasts with the pale, creamy inside.

While this is typically achieved in an oven at high heat, a pizza oven is the perfect alternative to cook your burnt Basque cheesecake. The high, all-around heat of a pizza oven helps the tops and sides of the cheesecake caramelize beautifully, resulting in the deep, dark brown color that you look for in this dessert.