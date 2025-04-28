The Rich Spanish Dessert You Can Make With Your Pizza Oven
At-home pizza ovens expand the possibilities of outdoor cooking to more than just what a grill can do. No matter how much you love pizza, though, it might seem a little extra to add an entire appliance to your backyard that can only make one dish — or so you thought. It turns out that there are many unexpected foods that you can cook in a pizza oven, from main dishes to desserts. One in the latter category that seems like it was made just for this is burnt Basque cheesecake.
This rich dessert comes from the Basque region of Spain. A few characteristics set it apart from your typical cheesecake — for one, there's no crust, like you'll find on most cheesecakes in the States. The second is what gives it its name: the top is cooked to the point of almost burning, giving it a deep texture and flavor that contrasts with the pale, creamy inside.
While this is typically achieved in an oven at high heat, a pizza oven is the perfect alternative to cook your burnt Basque cheesecake. The high, all-around heat of a pizza oven helps the tops and sides of the cheesecake caramelize beautifully, resulting in the deep, dark brown color that you look for in this dessert.
How to make burnt Basque cheesecake
Luckily, this dish is super easy to make in the pizza oven. It's basically like making basic cheesecake filling; you'll need cream cheese, eggs, sugar, heavy cream, vanilla extract, salt, and a bit of flour. After mixing it all up until smooth, pour the filling into a parchment-lined springform pan. Don't have one? Try making a loaf pan burnt Basque cheesecake, which will produce similar results in a different shape.
Preheat your pizza oven to a temperature somewhere between 662 degrees and 788 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on how burned you want the top to get. Cook the cheesecake with the door to the oven closed for 40-50 minutes. The cheesecake will brown and firm up on top. As it cools, the center will set, and the middle of the cheesecake will fall in slightly, creating a lifted crust around the top edge.
If you're hesitant, trust us, you won't miss your graham cracker crust. The caramelization around the edges provides a depth of flavor that traditional cheesecake lacks, and the firm, crackly texture is a pleasant change from the crunch of the typical added cheesecake crust. The finished product is a beautiful dessert that's rich yet still light and just sweet enough; it's the perfect finish to any meal.