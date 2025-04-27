If You're Buying Cheddar And Sour Cream Chips, Ignore This Brand

From cheesy sausage breakfast casseroles to ultimate twice-baked potatoes and more, the luxuriously rich, tangy, and savory combo of cheddar and sour cream holds a place in many hearts. It's a beloved chip flavor, too. If you love good cheddar and sour cream chips, you probably already have your favorites, but why not expand your horizons and try something new? We at Tasting Table ranked 8 different cheddar and sour cream potato chip brands from the least impressive to the best of the best. And to us? You're going to want to avoid cheddar and sour cream Pringles, even if you love some of Pringles' other many flavors.

Though our taster went into this ranking with an anti-Pringles bias, they did point out a few flaws with this chip that others might find relatable. You shouldn't be expecting that nice, crunchy chip texture in the first place with Pringles, but it's somehow even more pronounced here, more reminiscent of mashed potatoes than a crunchy snack. The flavor is pretty lacking, too. When you get a cheddar and sour cream chip, you want a punch of that pungent dairy flavor, but what you get here is little more than a soft wisp, a bare hint at what the cheese and sour cream could be. In short: It's a boring, bland chip, by our measure.