If You're Buying Cheddar And Sour Cream Chips, Ignore This Brand
From cheesy sausage breakfast casseroles to ultimate twice-baked potatoes and more, the luxuriously rich, tangy, and savory combo of cheddar and sour cream holds a place in many hearts. It's a beloved chip flavor, too. If you love good cheddar and sour cream chips, you probably already have your favorites, but why not expand your horizons and try something new? We at Tasting Table ranked 8 different cheddar and sour cream potato chip brands from the least impressive to the best of the best. And to us? You're going to want to avoid cheddar and sour cream Pringles, even if you love some of Pringles' other many flavors.
Though our taster went into this ranking with an anti-Pringles bias, they did point out a few flaws with this chip that others might find relatable. You shouldn't be expecting that nice, crunchy chip texture in the first place with Pringles, but it's somehow even more pronounced here, more reminiscent of mashed potatoes than a crunchy snack. The flavor is pretty lacking, too. When you get a cheddar and sour cream chip, you want a punch of that pungent dairy flavor, but what you get here is little more than a soft wisp, a bare hint at what the cheese and sour cream could be. In short: It's a boring, bland chip, by our measure.
What's the verdict, netizens?
We're not the only ones who think this chip is a flop, either. CVS one star reviews for this Pringles flavor knock it for being bland. Reviewers say that there is barely any seasoning on them, with multiple people stating they would have just gotten the original flavor if they knew how boring and mild these chips are. Amazon also has plenty of one star reviews and the same problems crop up. People just seem to agree that it's a bland, flavorless, kinda mushy chip, with some noting that it leaves a funky aftertaste on top of everything else.
If you're craving truly delicious cheddar and sour cream potato chips, not all hope is lost, though. Our top two picks are the ever-famous Lay's Cheddar & Sour Cream-Flavored Chips and Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Chips. These chips have bold flavors, a solid crispy crunch, and a natural potato aftertaste that doesn't remind you of lukewarm Thanksgiving side dishes in the way Pringles might. When you hit the store to grab your next bag, just reach for one of these classics and save the Pringles for another time.