The Simple Ingredient Swap To Make Yum Yum Sauce Without Mayo
Found at many Japanese-American eateries, yum yum sauce is a smooth and tangy condiment that you might find on sushi, grilled meats like shrimp, and sandwiches. At the core of yum yum sauce is relatively-common condiments like ketchup and mayonnaise to make it creamy and delicious. It's hard to think of many things more delightful than a dollop of mayonnaise, but if you don't appreciate it, or realize there's not any in the fridge, there's an easy ingredient swap to make your homemade Yum Yum sauce possible: Greek yogurt.
There are a few reasons why Greek yogurt works in homemade yum yum sauce, so you might want to consider this substitution even if you don't have an aversion to mayonnaise. First, Greek yogurt has less fat, fewer calories, and more protein than mayonnaise, for those who care about the health factor of the ingredients.
Even if you don't, Greek yogurt will make a thicker sauce that still presents a tangy touch. It's also fine to use non-fat, reduced-fat, or full-fat Greek yogurt, depending on your preferences or what's already in the fridge. You can even use a little mayo combined with the yogurt if you want a little fat or smoother consistency, or in case you run out halfway through making the yum yum sauce.
Measurements and other tricks to whip up yum yum sauce with Greek yogurt
To make yum yum sauce with Greek yogurt, go for a one-to-one ratio swap if you're completely replacing the mayonnaise, according to the measurements in the recipe. In general, one cup is an ideal amount for about every 15 servings of yum yum sauce. To add a little tang, incorporate Dijon mustard into the mixture along with the other ingredients like rice vinegar and ketchup.
Now, Yum Yum sauce is different from spicy mayo, but you can also add sriracha if you prefer a spicy condiment for your dish. To make the condiment vegan friendly, use a plant-based yogurt made from coconut milk or almond milk instead of traditional Greek yogurt.
Other ways to upgrade the Japanese-American condiment is to use tomato paste instead of ketchup for a richer taste and thicker consistency. Staple spices like garlic powder, cayenne pepper, or paprika will also add depth to the sauce. Then use the homemade yum yum sauce on fried rice, sandwiches like burgers, coconut shrimp, sushi rolls, or even stir fry dishes. You can even try the protein-packed upgrade in the sauce featured in our yum yum chicken sliders recipe.