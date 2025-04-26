The Simple Ingredient Swap To Make Yum Yum Sauce Without Mayo

Found at many Japanese-American eateries, yum yum sauce is a smooth and tangy condiment that you might find on sushi, grilled meats like shrimp, and sandwiches. At the core of yum yum sauce is relatively-common condiments like ketchup and mayonnaise to make it creamy and delicious. It's hard to think of many things more delightful than a dollop of mayonnaise, but if you don't appreciate it, or realize there's not any in the fridge, there's an easy ingredient swap to make your homemade Yum Yum sauce possible: Greek yogurt.

There are a few reasons why Greek yogurt works in homemade yum yum sauce, so you might want to consider this substitution even if you don't have an aversion to mayonnaise. First, Greek yogurt has less fat, fewer calories, and more protein than mayonnaise, for those who care about the health factor of the ingredients.

Even if you don't, Greek yogurt will make a thicker sauce that still presents a tangy touch. It's also fine to use non-fat, reduced-fat, or full-fat Greek yogurt, depending on your preferences or what's already in the fridge. You can even use a little mayo combined with the yogurt if you want a little fat or smoother consistency, or in case you run out halfway through making the yum yum sauce.