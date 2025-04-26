The One Olive Garden Cocktail You Should Never Order, According To Our Taste Test

There's nothing like a glass of wine for washing down a platter of shrimp alfredo – that is, unless you're in the mood for a cocktail. Fortunately, Olive Garden offers an ample craft cocktail menu to keep foodies satisfied. However, to get the most out of your meal, we would recommend steering clear of one enticingly brightly-hued bevvy in the lineup: The Blue Capri (we'll just have a glass of water, thanks). In Tasting Table's ranking of every cocktail on Olive Garden's menu, from worst to best, the Blue Capri fell to last place.

The official website describes its Blue Capri drink as: "A refreshing blend of Blue Chair Bay coconut rum, blue curaçao, and pineapple juice, perfectly balanced with a hint of sweetness and citrus." It comes garnished with an orange wedge and maraschino cherry skewer. Alas, the dimensional interplay promised in the menu description never arrived.

As our reviewer pointed out, "The Blue Capri is made with Blue Chair Bay coconut rum, and that's absolutely the first — and only — flavor I tasted in the cocktail. [...] Rather, it's really the coconut flavoring that stood out to me. It's tropical and cloying and completely overpowers all the other flavors going on in the drink." Olive Garden's Blue Capri intends to evoke the refreshing, turquoise waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea. But, in execution, the cocktail comes across as one note, and it plays that single note very, very loudly.