The Must-Have Kitchen Appliance For Baked Potato Chips

Start with our Dutch-oven kettle chips with onion dip recipe, which are fried but can easily be baked to try this tip. It's up to you as to whether or not you peel the skin off of the potatoes or not. No matter your decision, wash the potatoes before you reach for the mandoline. Then, adjust the blade of the mandoline for your desired thickness of potato chip, ideally between 1/8th-inch to 1/16th-inch thick, for either variety of spud. Carefully slice the white potatoes or sweet potatoes against the mandoline, and don't put too much pressure against the potato as you slice. For safety, be sure to hold the potato with the palm of your hand, rather than your fingers, especially as you reach the end of the potato. This is a tip I learned in culinary school, and it should prevent any cuts.

As you cut the potatoes, put the slices in a bowl of cold water to extract excess starch so the baked chips come out of the oven crispy. Keep the slices in the water for up to 30 minutes, or simply rinse them, but dry them well before cooking, then coat in cooking spray or oil. And whether you want to keep the seasoning simple with just salt or slightly more complex with a homemade seasoning blend, toss the cooked, perfectly-cut and baked chips in the spices as soon as they come out of the oven.