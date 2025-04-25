The Best Cheeses To Make Epic Cheesy Bread At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheese and bread is a more iconic pairing than peanut butter and jelly or peas and carrots. Grilled cheese sandwiches, cheese pizza, and cheese plates are beloved examples of the duo. But incorporating the two into an epic cheesy bread is the ultimate act of decadence. We consulted Nanor Harboyan, executive chef at Helms Bakery in L.A., to help guide you through making cheesy bread at home. During our interview, Chef Harboyan focused on the best types of cheese to add to your bread as well as those to avoid.

"Cheddar, Gruyère, and Gouda are all good options; though I typically avoid anything that has been aged extensively, such as reypenaer or pecorino Romano, since aging cheese causes a change in texture and loss of moisture over time. Due to the drier nature of these cheeses, they have a tendency to split and get greasy while baking instead of achieving the proper melt you're aiming for."

Luckily, we have plenty of cheesy bread recipes that follow Chef Harboyan's suggestions. For example, this recipe for cheddar beer bread and no-knead olive cheese bread both call for freshly grated cheddar for a gooey, melty texture and a sharp, sophisticated flavor. Gouda and Gruyère are richer, milder, and sweeter options that you could complement with herbs or caramelized onions for a more complex loaf of bread.