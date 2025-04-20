Here's What To Know About Crispy Cones From Shark Tank

There were a few twists when Crispy Cones founders Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson stepped onto the "Shark Tank" stage. The duo's pitch included their love story and their signature Crispy Cones, the flaky vessel of our dreams. They're filled with soft-serve ice cream and topped with an assortment of yumminess. Jeremy got the idea for Crispy Cones from an Eastern European street food called chimney cakes. This Transylvanian pastry comes in many variations, and chimney cakes are also a popular wedding treat. Think churro/donut but not fried. It's a yeasty, sweet dough, skewered and roasted over coals or an open flame, and because it's covered in sugar and cinnamon, the whole thing caramelizes (swoon). The crispy, long dough curl is coiled, either filled or left hollow, and coated with Nutella or white chocolate.

Jeremy spent two years as a missionary in the Czech Republic where he obsessed over trdelník, the local name for chimney cakes. When he came home, he went to college and spent the rest of his time in his aunt's kitchen, turning his obsession into recipe development. His version of trdelník, inspired him to go back to the Czech Republic to obsess even more. When Jeremy came home (again), he introduced Crispy Cones from a tent pitched in a gravel clearing. Everyone went nuts.