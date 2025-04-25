5 Of The World's Most Unique KFC Locations

Head to the South of the United States to find a KFC that is an actual landmark. The location in Marietta, Georgia, boasts a 56-foot-tall chicken with moving parts. The steel beak and eyes of the structure move, beckoning passersby to enter the KFC restaurant below. The massive five-story signboard was commissioned and built in 1963 to advertise what was then known as Johnny Reb's Chick-Chuck-'N'-Shake. The large chicken became an easy local reference when giving directions, and pilots flying into Georgia even use it as a landmark.

After ownership changed hands and the restaurant became one of the first that was licensed to sell Colonel Sanders' Kentucky Fried Chicken, some argued for removing the large chicken sign to better match the company's branding. The indisputable popularity of the Marietta branch convinced Sanders to keep the chicken erect, however, and Sanders instead set about registering The Big Chicken as a landmark.

The steel chicken remained standing until a storm damaged the sign in 1993, and though some suggested the structure be taken down, KFC was inundated with local correspondence demanding otherwise. KFC sunk money into reconstruction, and shrapnel pieces from the original signboard were sold as collectors' items. A subsequent $2-million gussying up of the chicken occurred in 2017 to refresh both the sign and the store. In addition to typical KFC fare, visitors to this location can also browse a gift shop and museum after chowing down on buckets of the chain's signature crispy chicken to purchase trinkets to take home.