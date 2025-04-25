Julia Child Warned Against Whipping Cream With This Common Tool

Julia Child's cookbooks and culinary expertise have left us with generations of advice, everything from the best vinaigrettes for salads to her unforgettable martini variations. Throughout her long life, Child published almost 20 cookbooks chock full of cooking tips for home chefs, introducing the world to new specialties and methods of French cooking. In the first edition of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," a book she co-wrote with Simone Beck and Louisette Bertholle, Child gives a valuable lesson on the intricacies of making whipped cream. While her cookbooks weren't entirely lacking the use of kitchen appliances, Child advised that using an electric beater for making whipped cream was "not recommended at all" (Internet Archive).

In the cookbook, among recipes for Crème Chantilly and pulverized macaroons, Child described the best methods for beating eggs and whipping cream. While she advised using an electric beater for eggs, she plainly stated that "the stationary electric beater never produces as smooth and light a cream as could be wished" and that home chefs are better off whipping cream by hand with a standard whisk. Hand whipping doesn't take as long as you might think — only about two or three minutes at Child's pace of two strokes per second. For what Child described as an unparalleled, "light, smooth" whipped cream, unplug the electric stand mixer and give it a shot.