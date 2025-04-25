Roast Vegetables In This Popular Condiment For The Ultimate Flavor

The amount of mustard required depends on the type and quantity of vegetables you want to roast. For example, it only takes two tablespoons of Dijon mustard to give a kick to 1.5 pounds of Brussels sprouts, and a little honey or maple syrup can add sweetness. A tablespoon of Dijon mustard with some honey and olive oil makes a house-made honey mustard to flavor a dozen carrots to roast. So it's safe to say one to two tablespoons of any mustard should be enough to flavor between one and two pounds of vegetables.

No matter how much mustard you add, use a neutral oil to get that caramelization on the roasted vegetables. Fresh herbs like parsley will cut through the tanginess of the mustard and add a pop of color. And don't forget about spices either, even if it's as simple as salt and pepper. To ensure the vegetables are evenly coated before going into the oven, combine the mustard with the oil, honey, spices, and other mix-ins, then toss.

You can upgrade our herbed roasted root vegetables recipe with some Dijon or honey mustard for more flavor. Or try your preferred mustard with this simple herby roasted turnips recipe that uses marjoram and thyme. For more on how to use up the tangy condiment in the fridge, here are more ways to use mustard, including on roast chicken.