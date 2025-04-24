How To Serve Prime Rib When One Guest Wants It Well Done

With its tender mouthfeel and deep flavor, prime rib is always an instant crowd pleaser. Though the cut is easily divided up for each person, cooking it to achieve a uniform finish is the goal. If you do have one guest who insists on well-done prime rib, knowing one key serving tip will keep everyone happy.

There are plenty of mistakes to avoid when cooking prime rib, and heating it to the point of being well done is one that most people agree on. Prime rib's juicy texture is most apparent when it's medium rare, but guests with a personal preference for well-done meat should still be able to enjoy the meal. Chef Pierre Albaladejo, Executive Chef at Park Hyatt Aviara, has a method for pleasing your picky diner without sabotaging the rest of the cut. "The end cuts are always more well-done and will satisfy someone who prefers a well-done prime rib," he says.

The ends of prime rib tend to be thinner than the rest of the meat, so it'll cook faster than the center pieces. Using a meat thermometer ensures each part of the meat is tailored to your guests' liking. The center should be 115 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit when you remove the roast, while the end cuts should be 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Thanks to a phenomenon known as carryover cooking, your beef will continue to cook while it rests, so it'll reach the desired temperature.