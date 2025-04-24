These Are The Best Chips Ahoy! Cookies According To Our Taste Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chips Ahoy! makes one of the most popular snacks in America, speaking to the nation's deep love of chocolate chip cookies. It's true that cookies baked from scratch have a special charm, but sometimes we need to satisfy our sweet tooth on short notice. That's why we taste-tested Chips Ahoy! cookies and found the best ones: the Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies.

We were wowed by their soft texture, which is a stark contrast to the brand's Original chocolate chip cookies, which are crumbly and hard. Instead, the softness of the Chewy cookies makes them closer to the chocolate chip cookies you'd bake at home, with that deliciously soft middle. Some customers have praised the amount of chocolate chips included in the cookies; Chips Ahoy! was not being stingy when creating these. Despite being softer than the original, we confirmed the Chewy cookies still hold up great when dunked in milk, which holds a special nostalgic place for many people. You also don't have to worry that the cookies will lose their softness once they're opened — the package is resealable and shoppers report that it successfully keeps the cookies fresh.