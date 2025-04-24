These Are The Best Chips Ahoy! Cookies According To Our Taste Test
Chips Ahoy! makes one of the most popular snacks in America, speaking to the nation's deep love of chocolate chip cookies. It's true that cookies baked from scratch have a special charm, but sometimes we need to satisfy our sweet tooth on short notice. That's why we taste-tested Chips Ahoy! cookies and found the best ones: the Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies.
We were wowed by their soft texture, which is a stark contrast to the brand's Original chocolate chip cookies, which are crumbly and hard. Instead, the softness of the Chewy cookies makes them closer to the chocolate chip cookies you'd bake at home, with that deliciously soft middle. Some customers have praised the amount of chocolate chips included in the cookies; Chips Ahoy! was not being stingy when creating these. Despite being softer than the original, we confirmed the Chewy cookies still hold up great when dunked in milk, which holds a special nostalgic place for many people. You also don't have to worry that the cookies will lose their softness once they're opened — the package is resealable and shoppers report that it successfully keeps the cookies fresh.
The tender texture of Chips Ahoy! Chewy cookies is their most addictive feature
The difference in texture between the soft Chewy cookies and crisp Original cookies is not accidental. Chips Ahoy! specifically recommends eating its flagship cookies with milk or ice cream (both of which soften the crunchy texture), while the Chewy ones are intentionally baked to be tender and gooey. Customers report finding a lot of comfort in the melty consistency of the Chewys. Some noted they initially didn't believe the cookies would be as soft as advertised, only to be pleasantly surprised after sampling them. One reviewer even recommended putting the cookies in the microwave for a few seconds, which is an easy way to make store-bought cookies seem freshly baked.
It's fair to mention that all top five places in our ranking went to cookies from the Chewy line; the brand's other cookie lines, such as the Original, Chunky, and Crunchy, just didn't perform as well on our test, mostly because of their texture. Some Chips Ahoy! fans have expressed on social media that the entire Chewy line is far superior to others because the softer cookies don't end up falling into bits and crumbling all over the place. If you share this sentiment, you might also like the Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, which placed second in our ranking, or the Chewy Hershey's Fudge Filled Soft Cookies, which came in fifth.