Look Beyond The Chops For Another Affordable Yet Delicious Cut Of Lamb
Lamb may not be one of the most mainstream meats here in the United States, but you'll still spot plenty of it in the refrigerated meat department at most grocery stores. One of the most undeniably popular cuts of lamb is lamb chops, but they aren't the only edible part of the animal (here's the absolute best way to cook lamb chops, just in case). After we explored 13 affordable cuts of meat that you shouldn't overlook, we spoke to Guillaume Thivet, executive chef at Grand Brasserie (which is also on Instagram), about another more affordable piece of lamb meat.
"Lamb breast or lamb belly is often underused," Thivet said, highly recommending the cut of meat as an alternative to lamb chops. He explained that lamb breast "has quite a lot of fat and can be tough if cooked incorrectly." To avoid messing it up, Thivet says, "Treat it like a pork belly, the layer of fat brings oodles of flavor and helps to tenderize the meat as it cooks." Thivet went on to explain, "Lamb breast needs long, slow braising or high temperature to color the lamb belly, then slow roasting." The process may be a little more tedious, but Thivet promised, "Your patience will be rewarded."
Where to find lamb breast
Lamb breast comes from the lower chest part of a lamb and is sometimes also referred to as the lamb belly. When purchased, it can come either bone-in or boneless, depending on the particular butcher and your preferences. Taste-wise, lamb breast is known for its rich, powerful flavor, making it popular for braising or roasting, Although smoked lamb breast is an equally coveted choice. Lamb breast is typically laden with fat, hence the heavy marbling, but when prepared properly, that fat will leave the meat incredibly juicy and tender.
In comparison to other cuts of lamb meat, lamb breast is a more affordable option. It depends on region and demand but, all-in-all, lamb breasts go for about $4-$5 per pound, while lamb chops can go for as much as $9-$17 per pound. You don't necessarily have to travel anywhere outside of your routine to find lamb breast either — big-name grocery stores such as H-E-B, Walmart, and Greenwise all sell variations of lamb breast alongside other meat products. So the next time you're in the mood for popping something on the smoker, pick up a package of lamb breast and follow these four pro tips to help you cook an impressive lamb.