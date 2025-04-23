Look Beyond The Chops For Another Affordable Yet Delicious Cut Of Lamb

Lamb may not be one of the most mainstream meats here in the United States, but you'll still spot plenty of it in the refrigerated meat department at most grocery stores. One of the most undeniably popular cuts of lamb is lamb chops, but they aren't the only edible part of the animal (here's the absolute best way to cook lamb chops, just in case). After we explored 13 affordable cuts of meat that you shouldn't overlook, we spoke to Guillaume Thivet, executive chef at Grand Brasserie (which is also on Instagram), about another more affordable piece of lamb meat.

"Lamb breast or lamb belly is often underused," Thivet said, highly recommending the cut of meat as an alternative to lamb chops. He explained that lamb breast "has quite a lot of fat and can be tough if cooked incorrectly." To avoid messing it up, Thivet says, "Treat it like a pork belly, the layer of fat brings oodles of flavor and helps to tenderize the meat as it cooks." Thivet went on to explain, "Lamb breast needs long, slow braising or high temperature to color the lamb belly, then slow roasting." The process may be a little more tedious, but Thivet promised, "Your patience will be rewarded."