The Cocktail You Should Be Squeezing Teriyaki Sauce Into
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Teriyaki sauce is a fan favorite for traditional Japanese dishes, as well as homemade stir-fries and even Subway sandwiches. But you've probably never thought about squeezing it into a cocktail. We consulted Billie Keithley, liquid chef at Breckenridge Distillery. She chooses the term liquid chef instead of mixologist because she specializes in crafting cocktails out of unlikely ingredients.
In Chef Keithley's words, "If it is edible, I can make a cocktail out of it." In true form, she told Tasting Table, "Teriyaki sauce has been my latest favorite. TERIYAKI SOUR. I will be putting this on the new menu at Breckenridge Distillery." As the name implies, a sour cocktail blends a spirit with a tart, citrus element and a sweetener. Sours are classic cocktails; that is, they are simple three-ingredient cocktails that modern mixology has taken in new and creative directions. And the savory, sweet, and aromatic profile of teriyaki sauce will add plenty of depth to a sweet and sour cocktail.
You could pair teriyaki with an equally complex spirit like whiskey or bourbon to enhance their own aromatic, sweet, and savory tasting notes. A mezcal teriyaki sour would also work really well for creating a cocktail that is sweet, sour, savory, and smoky. You can make teriyaki sauce from scratch using this recipe, or choose a popular teriyaki sauce brand from grocery store shelves; Kikkoman Takumi teriyaki sauce is our favorite.
Tips for making a Teriyaki Sour
Modern mixology is both an art form and a science. While adding teriyaki sauce to a cocktail to create a symphony of vibrant flavors to savor fulfills the artistic element, there's more to the scientific process of building a new cocktail. "Always start off in the smallest of measurement when you're experimenting with new ingredients," Keithley suggested. "A drop, dash [or] splash overdone can unbalance your creation. Variations should always be involved. Control group. That's how I do it personally. I'm never satisfied with the first attempt in creating."
While a drop of teriyaki sauce along with the other ingredients in a cocktail shaker like this one is easy enough to execute, you can also try infusing teriyaki sauce into specific cocktail elements. For example, you could make a teriyaki simple syrup or add a dash of teriyaki sauce to egg whites for a teriyaki-flavored foam topping.
However you decide to approach a teriyaki sour, Chef Keithley sums it up nicely. "The core of infusing flavors ultimately is having care, tasting, a passion to meld ingredients," she stated. There's no need to get frustrated with a scientific process of trial and error when you look at it as a culinary exploration. Involving other friends as a sounding board will make it even more fun.