The Cocktail You Should Be Squeezing Teriyaki Sauce Into

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Teriyaki sauce is a fan favorite for traditional Japanese dishes, as well as homemade stir-fries and even Subway sandwiches. But you've probably never thought about squeezing it into a cocktail. We consulted Billie Keithley, liquid chef at Breckenridge Distillery. She chooses the term liquid chef instead of mixologist because she specializes in crafting cocktails out of unlikely ingredients.

In Chef Keithley's words, "If it is edible, I can make a cocktail out of it." In true form, she told Tasting Table, "Teriyaki sauce has been my latest favorite. TERIYAKI SOUR. I will be putting this on the new menu at Breckenridge Distillery." As the name implies, a sour cocktail blends a spirit with a tart, citrus element and a sweetener. Sours are classic cocktails; that is, they are simple three-ingredient cocktails that modern mixology has taken in new and creative directions. And the savory, sweet, and aromatic profile of teriyaki sauce will add plenty of depth to a sweet and sour cocktail.

You could pair teriyaki with an equally complex spirit like whiskey or bourbon to enhance their own aromatic, sweet, and savory tasting notes. A mezcal teriyaki sour would also work really well for creating a cocktail that is sweet, sour, savory, and smoky. You can make teriyaki sauce from scratch using this recipe, or choose a popular teriyaki sauce brand from grocery store shelves; Kikkoman Takumi teriyaki sauce is our favorite.