Why You Should Keep A Bottle Of Soy Sauce On Your Cocktail Bar

Timeless adult beverages are indeed timeless for a reason, but we're always looking for fun and fresh ways to upgrade classic cocktails with novel ingredients and twists. That's what creates trends in mixology, as bartenders experiment with bringing new flavors to favorite formulas. Savory cocktails are trending across the country now, with the popular dirty martini giving way to iterations like the salt and vinegar martini, and dozens of other tipples implementing savoriness and spice.

We wanted to know if there are any ingredients easy that a home bartender should have handy to instantly update a wide range of cocktails — no matter what your go-to drink is. Is there some game-changing twist you can try, especially within this savory realm? We asked an expert: Billie Keithley is the liquid chef at Breckenridge Distillery in Colorado.

"Soy sauce is salty and unique," Keithley says. "[It] adds another layer of depth ... Bartenders have been using savory ingredients for centuries: martinis, margaritas, fat washing, sauces, oils, spices, rich balsamic vinegars." As guidance, Keithley said, "Soy sauce is unique and goes a long way. Like saline or a pinch of salt, this will make flavors accentuate and complement if balanced correctly." Soy sauce is a genius cocktail boost on two levels. The same way salt amplifies flavors and subdues bitterness in drinks, soy sauce will work that adjusting magic. But it also brings its distinct umami characteristic, which enriches savory cocktails and balance sweetness and acidity.