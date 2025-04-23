Why You Should Keep A Bottle Of Soy Sauce On Your Cocktail Bar
Timeless adult beverages are indeed timeless for a reason, but we're always looking for fun and fresh ways to upgrade classic cocktails with novel ingredients and twists. That's what creates trends in mixology, as bartenders experiment with bringing new flavors to favorite formulas. Savory cocktails are trending across the country now, with the popular dirty martini giving way to iterations like the salt and vinegar martini, and dozens of other tipples implementing savoriness and spice.
We wanted to know if there are any ingredients easy that a home bartender should have handy to instantly update a wide range of cocktails — no matter what your go-to drink is. Is there some game-changing twist you can try, especially within this savory realm? We asked an expert: Billie Keithley is the liquid chef at Breckenridge Distillery in Colorado.
"Soy sauce is salty and unique," Keithley says. "[It] adds another layer of depth ... Bartenders have been using savory ingredients for centuries: martinis, margaritas, fat washing, sauces, oils, spices, rich balsamic vinegars." As guidance, Keithley said, "Soy sauce is unique and goes a long way. Like saline or a pinch of salt, this will make flavors accentuate and complement if balanced correctly." Soy sauce is a genius cocktail boost on two levels. The same way salt amplifies flavors and subdues bitterness in drinks, soy sauce will work that adjusting magic. But it also brings its distinct umami characteristic, which enriches savory cocktails and balance sweetness and acidity.
Which cocktails to use soy sauce in and how
Soy sauce is doubly on trend, because not only are more imbibers seeking out savory profiles, but many notable bars are leaning into Asian flavor inspirations, incorporating this salty, umami element. Take the MSG martini at Bonnie's in Brooklyn or the San Bei GG with cachaca, winter melon, ginger, Thai basil, and soy sauce at Wenwen. Use the slightest dash of soy sauce to get that salt effect of dialing bitterness down and amping certain flavors up, or use just a touch more to further develop these savory, earthy, umami characteristics. Keithley's advice is to start small. Remember, you can add more, but you can't take it away. You only need a hint of salt and a wink of that flavor to open up a cocktail.
You don't have to make elaborate tipples with a handful of different spirits and ingredients to begin experimenting with soy sauce's impact either. Start with those iconic cocktails and develop an understanding of its versatility and how it affects different drinks. Keithley recommends it for both martinis and margaritas. In a classic frozen margarita, soy sauce rounds out the lime's acidity and brings out sweetness while adding intriguing depth. Try enhancing the savory profile with a splash of gochujang or pepper juice for some heat. And a simple dirty martini can take on a complex, Asian-inspired note with a dash of soy sauce — and you can perfect it with a couple drops of chili oil.