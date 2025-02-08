How To Build A Great Salt And Vinegar Martini, According To A Pro

If you haven't heard of the salt and vinegar martini, you're not alone. Bartender Yael Vengroff is largely credited with inventing this relatively new cocktail. The earliest mention of the salt and vinegar martini we could find is in a 2015 issue of Los Angeles magazine. Her version of the drink — which features potato vodka, dry vermouth, pickle brine, and celery shrub for garnish — was first served at The Spare Room, a bar in the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and is now popping up in social media posts across the internet.

We spoke to Caitlinn Santiesteban, the Beverage Operations & Inventory Manager at Amal and Level 6 in Miami, Florida, to get more tips on how to make an excellent salt and vinegar martini. According to Santiesteban, "Although vinegar is part of the name 'Salt & Vinegar" martinis,' most of these cocktails actually derive their vinegar-like flavor from various types of brine. I recommend starting by experimenting with different brines you enjoy. While olive brine is the most common, brines from pickles, pickled carrots, tomatillos, onions, and other vegetables can also be great options." When it comes to getting the right balance of alcohol to tangy brine, Santiesteban recommends you add small of brine amounts to your base spirit, taste your cocktail, and then keep adding and adjusting until you've struck your ideal ratio.

