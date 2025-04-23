Fix Your Vegetable Soup's Texture With One Simple Tip

There's nothing more comforting than a bowl of homemade soup; the flavors of your ingredients develop deeply while the pot simmers on the stove and delicious smells waft through your whole house. It's disappointing then to find the texture of your bowl of goodness a little lackluster, even when you followed the recipe to a tee. Pureed veggie soups can sometimes leave you unsatisfied, as there's little in the way of chewing. There's a simple remedy that you can use for any recipe, though. Before you puree all of the ingredients together, remove a quarter to a half of the cooked vegetable chunks. Blend the remaining veggies and liquid into a puree, and then add the vegetable chunks back in.

This technique can be used for most vegetable soups, from potato leek to tomato. You can leave your vegetables in large chunks, or chop them up a bit before adding them into the base of the soup. If you don't want chunks of say, tomato, in the soup, simply remove some of your diced sauteed onions (or other mirepoix-esque base veggies) before adding the rest of the ingredients to the pot, and return them once the soup has been blended. For non-pureed vegetable soups, textural variance is still key; in this case chop your veggies in slightly different sizes, from large to small. You could also flip the technique for these types by removing about a quarter of the veggies, blending them, and add the mixture back into the non-pureed soup to thicken the broth just slightly.