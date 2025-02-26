The Best Way To Thicken Tortilla Soup Is Also The Easiest

Tortilla soup is the best of both worlds: hearty and comforting, with a medley of flavorful aromatics and spices that make the dish anything but boring. Whether you're making a hearty vegetarian tortilla soup or an easy slow cooker chicken tortilla soup, the base ingredients are pretty standard. A good tortilla soup starts with broth, crushed tomatoes, beans, seasonings, and of course, tortillas. While tortilla soup isn't meant to be a stew, you may find that it isn't thick enough for you, and the easiest fix is to add just a bit more of one main ingredient.

Tasting Table spoke with Alexis Valera, the master executive chef for the restaurants at Impression Moxché by Secrets in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, about the best way to thicken tortilla soup. "Simply add more fried tortilla until you reach the desired texture," he says. Sounds simple enough. Tortilla soup is unique in its composition as it calls for corn tortilla strips (or squares) to be added directly to the soup during the cooking process. Unlike the traditional thickener of flour, adding corn tortillas to the soup releases starch that boosts the viscosity of the broth without making it too thick.

Most tortilla soup recipes call for corn tortillas that can be quickly fried up in some oil after being cut into strips. The extra frying of the tortilla not only provides more corn flavor; it also brings out the starches. As a matter of fact, you can use your leftover tortillas to make any soup more substantial.