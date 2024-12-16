The Soup Thickening Trick All Bread Lovers Should Know About

The sourdough realm comes with its own subset of scientific vocabulary terms like "autolyse," "amylase," and "banneton." Today, we're focusing on one such word in the sourdough lexicon — discard — and how it can take your homemade soups to thick new levels. It may be called "discard," but there's no need to literally throw that liquid-gold-ingredient into the trash. Put your sourdough discard to thrifty, good use and use it to thicken your soups.

If you've never made sourdough bread before, sourdough starters need to be "fed" as part of regular maintenance. "Feeding" is when you add fresh flour and water to the growing starter, and to make room for these new additions, a few scoops of the existing starter must be removed. This removed portion is the discard.

Sourdough discard is made of flour, water, and healthy microorganisms, primarily wild yeast and lactic acid bacteria. As such, it can be functionally used like a roux or cornstarch slurry with the added benefit of greater nutritional value. Discard also has a creamy, thick liquid texture, not unlike ranch salad dressing.This facilitates easy inclusion when stirred into a batch of soup, and the discard's naturally pungent, pleasantly sour aroma can bring instant dimensionality to milder, one-note soups. In fact, Polish sour Żurek soup is made using fermented rye sourdough starter, and fermented cereals feature prominently in many other traditional, hearty Eastern European soup recipes.

