Does Jimmy Dean Use Real Cheese On Their Breakfast Sandwiches?

Nobody expects their store-bought frozen breakfast sandwiches to be made with the purest artisan ingredients, but when you grab a case of Jimmy Dean eats, you at least hope that the label reading "made with real cheese" is telling the truth. Restaurants can throw fancy cheeses and aioli on breakfast sandwiches all they want, but sometimes things are better the less refined they are. Many still prefer stopping for an Egg McMuffin or some other fast food breakfast sandwich, but you still want to at least know what you're eating. But what type of cheese does Jimmy Dean actually use in its breakfast sandwiches?

Like many things with food, the answer depends on your definition of "real cheese." According to Tyson Foods' website, Jimmy Dean uses "sharp pasteurized process American cheese" on its frozen breakfast sandwiches. But not everybody considers American cheese to be real cheese, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which deems it "pasteurized processed American cheese food." This designation means that American cheese only needs to contain a minimum of 51% real cheese and can be combined with other ingredients and fillers. Of course, even the definition of processed is less clear than you might think, and plenty still consider American cheese to be the real deal.