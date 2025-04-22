There's A Good Reason Aldi's Barcodes Are So Large

From their high-quality goods to their incredibly low prices, it's no wonder that Aldi has amassed such a sizable consumer following. That said, the supermarket isn't without its eccentricities. In addition to its pared-down (almost industrial) aesthetic and its music-free environment, Aldi also boasts one very unique design feature that has long boggled the minds of its patrons, and that's the big and bold barcodes plastered over products. While these labels may be somewhat of an eyesore, there's actually a perfectly logical reason as to why barcodes are so large at Aldi.

At Aldi, efficiency is the name of the game. A strategic solution to save time, the gigantic barcodes sprawled on boxes and packages can help cashiers, as well as customers at self-checkout kiosks, to locate the barcodes more quickly and speed up the checkout process. Hence, why barcodes are also often scattered on an item multiple times. As for exactly how much time is saved with this design feature, Aldi reports that their colossal barcodes lead to a whopping 40% faster check-out experience. The question is, how?

Since there's no need to pause and search for a singular and small barcode, Aldi's well-labeled products can be scanned from any and all angles imaginable. In turn, this ensures that customers spend less time being held up in long lines as items can be scanned rapidly. Impressive as this sounds, barcodes aren't the only trick Aldi has up its sleeve when it comes to streamlining customers' shopping experience.