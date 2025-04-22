Here's The Cocktail You Should Order On Your Next Olive Garden Visit

Olive Garden likes to say (or at least used to) "When you're here, you're family." Well, sometimes families like to get together over not just a hearty meal, but a fun adult beverage. Of all the things there are to know about Olive Garden, fans are more likely to think of endless breadsticks or great deals on tasty pastas than a sizable cocktail menu — but that's something the chain also boasts. Because of the Italian fare, you might naturally gravitate toward wine, but if you prefer cocktails, it's worth taking a peek. We've ranked the best dishes to order at Olive Garden, so for fans of spirits and mixed drinks, we thought it was time we ranked Olive Garden's cocktail options, too.

There are two overall things to know about the cocktail menu: Nothing is too advanced or complicated — this isn't a cocktail bar, after all — and everything leans pretty sweet, presumably in order to cater to the widest audience possible, since preferences for bitterness or acidity can be a bit more niche. There are Italian margaritas and varieties of sangria, an Italian rum punch, a peach bellini, and an amaretto sour, which set the tone for the selection. The best option, though, turns out to be the simplest: a spiked strawberry lemonade. The reason is just as simple — this drink is well made with strawberry-passionfruit lemonade, strawberries, mint, and vodka, so it tastes fresher, more balanced, and less cloyingly sweet than the other drinks.