Here's The Cocktail You Should Order On Your Next Olive Garden Visit
Olive Garden likes to say (or at least used to) "When you're here, you're family." Well, sometimes families like to get together over not just a hearty meal, but a fun adult beverage. Of all the things there are to know about Olive Garden, fans are more likely to think of endless breadsticks or great deals on tasty pastas than a sizable cocktail menu — but that's something the chain also boasts. Because of the Italian fare, you might naturally gravitate toward wine, but if you prefer cocktails, it's worth taking a peek. We've ranked the best dishes to order at Olive Garden, so for fans of spirits and mixed drinks, we thought it was time we ranked Olive Garden's cocktail options, too.
There are two overall things to know about the cocktail menu: Nothing is too advanced or complicated — this isn't a cocktail bar, after all — and everything leans pretty sweet, presumably in order to cater to the widest audience possible, since preferences for bitterness or acidity can be a bit more niche. There are Italian margaritas and varieties of sangria, an Italian rum punch, a peach bellini, and an amaretto sour, which set the tone for the selection. The best option, though, turns out to be the simplest: a spiked strawberry lemonade. The reason is just as simple — this drink is well made with strawberry-passionfruit lemonade, strawberries, mint, and vodka, so it tastes fresher, more balanced, and less cloyingly sweet than the other drinks.
What fans say about Olive Garden's spiked strawberry lemonade
Olive Garden opened in 1982 and has grown to have 929 locations in the United States, a successful rise built on how much people like to gather for a leisurely feast. It's no wonder, then, that the chain developed an approachable cocktail menu to complete the celebratory feel of dining out. Unfortunately, a lot of the available drinks are made with artificial flavors that taste just that: fake. There's a watermelon moscato sangria that tastes like candy rather than the real fruit, and a "Blue Capri" made with rum that really only delivers cloying coconut. The spiked strawberry lemonade, meanwhile, simply tastes like a refreshing lemonade. It balances the bright tartness and acidity of lemon with the sweetness of strawberry, and mint keeps the profile fresh and light. The New Amsterdam vodka is barely noticeable.
The drink is a popular choice. On Yelp, Shelly H. calls it the "cherry on top" of a great meal at Olive Garden, Gabby C. deems it "DELICIOUS," and Katy T. agrees, saying it's "fruity and delicious." Jessie G. is another Yelper who loves the cocktail, adding they get it every time they visit the restaurant.
Drinks like the spiked strawberry lemonade tend to run between $8 and $10 at Olive Garden, making them a pretty good value, especially compared to many bars. There are also plenty of copycat recipes if you want to make spiked lemonade yourself to enjoy at home.