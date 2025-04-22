Why Your White Rice Turned Yellow And How To Prevent It Next Time

Typically, food taking on another hue is a sign of growing mold or a quality breakdown that means it's unsafe to eat. However, yellowing in rice doesn't come from just one source — although it does often stem from how you store it. Heat is a major cause of rice yellowing after it's been cooked. The change in color is like a delayed Maillard reaction; when the grains are still hot and compact together in a container in the fridge, the temperature results in a chemical change that changes the rice's color.

If mold, slime, or a sour odor accompany the yellowing, the rice should be tossed. Even before the rice is cooked, you may notice some grains start to change appearance. Heat can increase uncooked rice's flavonoids, which are antioxidant-rich compounds that give plants and food their color. The processing of white rice significantly decreases its nutrients, but prolonged heat exposure will concentrate the flavonoids in the grains, leading to a yellowed look.

Japonica rice, the short to medium grain variety, has more flavonoids than long-grain indica rice, so the smaller rice granules may be more prone to discoloration. However, it will take a few months for any white rice to change color, so keeping a small supply that you eat regularly should prevent that. An antioxidant boost is hardly the worst thing for food, but heat exposure also leads to a deterioration in quality, so toss the uncooked rice if it does change shades.