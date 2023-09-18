The Overnight Step You Shouldn't Skip When Making Fried Rice

Fried rice is arguably the best way to use up leftovers ever invented, and that counts double for leftover rice! We think making extra rice any time you get the rice cooker out is a great idea so you'll have plenty for a fried rice meal the next day, especially because rice just becomes better for stir-frying after spending the night in your fridge. Hot, steamy rice has too much moisture to fry, which means you need to cool it anyway, so why not plan ahead?

As cooked rice cools off in the refrigerator, its starch slowly changes in a process called retrogradation, meaning the starch molecules form a new structure that happens to force water out of the cooked rice grains. This creates the familiar hard, dry texture of refrigerated cooked rice — but in this case, that texture is a bonus because good fried rice needs to start as dry, separate grains for the best outcome.