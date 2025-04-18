How Fennel's Flavor Changes When It's Cooked Vs Raw
Fennel often belonging to the "grossly underutilized vegetables" tab, and it deserves much more praise and attention than it gets. It's one of those plants that can be eaten almost entirely, as the leaves, flowers, seeds, stalks, and large bulb are all edible and have various uses in the kitchen. Basically, fennel is an herb, a vegetable, and a spice all in one. The bright green, lacy leaves are similar in appearance and taste to dill, while the seeds have a flavor that resembles anise. Fennel is commonly used to flavor Italian sausages, herbal liqueurs, pickle brines, and baked goods, while in medicinal teas, fennel is known for its digestive properties.
The bulb, with its soft, sweet flavor and crunchy, juicy texture, is the part that's considered a vegetable. When eaten raw, the flavor and texture of fennel are similar to celery but sweeter, with hints of licorice and a nice herbal quality. When cooked, the flavor changes slightly. Fennel caramelizes beautifully, turning much sweeter, milder, and more buttery, and some claim that it has notes of vanilla, honey, and mint. It is especially wonderful braised in a rich broth or slow roasted with lemon in the oven, which bring out a deeper, nutty sweetness and a melt-in-your-mouth texture that is so divine.
How to use fennel raw vs cooked
Fennel is native to the Mediterranean and popular in the regional cuisines. It is a classic ingredient in seafood dishes, such as bouillabaisse, and adds a sweet anise taste to soups and meat braises. As a plant in the carrot family, it pairs perfectly with other vegetables and herbs from the same botanical persuasion, both when raw or cooked. It is a superb partner to celeriac and parsnip, as an example. It is also a fantastic complement to fruit such as citrus and crisp, tangy apples, and its slightly nutty taste makes it a great companion to roasted nuts.
Raw fennel is wonderful in salads when thinly sliced with a sharp knife or with a mandolin. Be aware, however, that there is a right way to cut the fennel bulb for the best results. Try this apple, radish, and fennel salad with hazelnuts and mint, or make this roast pork tenderloin with fennel-citrus salad as a fancy but easy weeknight dinner to experience its lovely crunchy texture and unique flavor.
A simple braised fennel makes a nice change of pace as a side dish for roast chicken, for instance, or as part of a vegetarian dinner. Fennel also loves blue cheeses and olives, is a great match to potatoes and fish, and makes a fantastic addition to a creamy casserole — add slices of fennel between the layers of potatoes in this potatoes au gratin with Gruyere recipe and thank us later. When using only the bulb in the recipe, make sure to save the stalks to add to your stock for a different flavor profile, and use the fronds for garnishing cooked dishes and enlivening all sorts of salads.