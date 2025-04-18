How Fennel's Flavor Changes When It's Cooked Vs Raw

Fennel often belonging to the "grossly underutilized vegetables" tab, and it deserves much more praise and attention than it gets. It's one of those plants that can be eaten almost entirely, as the leaves, flowers, seeds, stalks, and large bulb are all edible and have various uses in the kitchen. Basically, fennel is an herb, a vegetable, and a spice all in one. The bright green, lacy leaves are similar in appearance and taste to dill, while the seeds have a flavor that resembles anise. Fennel is commonly used to flavor Italian sausages, herbal liqueurs, pickle brines, and baked goods, while in medicinal teas, fennel is known for its digestive properties.

The bulb, with its soft, sweet flavor and crunchy, juicy texture, is the part that's considered a vegetable. When eaten raw, the flavor and texture of fennel are similar to celery but sweeter, with hints of licorice and a nice herbal quality. When cooked, the flavor changes slightly. Fennel caramelizes beautifully, turning much sweeter, milder, and more buttery, and some claim that it has notes of vanilla, honey, and mint. It is especially wonderful braised in a rich broth or slow roasted with lemon in the oven, which bring out a deeper, nutty sweetness and a melt-in-your-mouth texture that is so divine.