The Worst Monin Syrup Is A Flavor That's Having A Big Moment

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about adding a kick of sweet-spicy "swicy" flair to plain, predictable beverages. Alas, despite our fervor, Monin's Hot Honey Syrup fell to last place in our ranking of 20 popular Monin syrups. The biggest sin here is that the syrup is simply too spicy to drink. We got our hopes up, mixing it with gin and fresh lemon, aiming for a spicy version of a Bee's Knees cocktail. But the result was disappointing, as the overwhelming spicy flavor resulted in an unbalanced drink.

The official Monin website promises the syrup will "turn up the heat on your beverage and culinary creations with the perfect balance of sweetness and spice." This advertising is half-delivered-upon. The site goes on to describe its Hot Honey Syrup as "made with organic wildflower honey and zesty jalapeño pepper," which sounds delightful and dimensional on paper. In execution, however, the syrup was just too intensely hot to work for cocktails or any other beverages, and consequently, it came across as one-note.

Ultimately, the syrup left us scratching our heads about how it could even be used in a beverage. Monin's product seems to be targeting voracious hot honey fans — a somewhat niche audience. And anyway, wouldn't these folks ostensibly already have a bottle of hot honey stocked in their pantries to begin with?