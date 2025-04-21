The Very Best Tea Drink At Starbucks, According To Our Taste Test

Starbucks is best known for its coffee drinks, but that doesn't mean there aren't several tea-based drinks on the menu that bring the classic, fun flavors, often with significantly less caffeine. There are some misses, of course, like chai tea — which Tasting Table found as the worst sugar-free drink on Starbucks' menu. But there are also many hits, which is why we took a closer look at 18 popular Starbucks tea drinks and found the absolute best of them all: the iced lavender cream oat milk matcha.

This drink is part of Starbucks' seasonal spring menu, so you won't find it on the permanent menu — it is available at the time of this writing though, in March 2025. If you want to try its gentle blend of flavors, now's the time. It's a very balanced drink, with no one flavor note overpowering the others, and instead creating a nice, spring-like harmony. Even people who normally find the taste of matcha overpowering have admitted to enjoying this tea.

Iced lavender cream oat milk matcha is made with oat milk, matcha, classic syrup, and lavender cold foam. The foam contains dairy, so this is not a vegan drink (despite "oat milk" in the title), though it can be made so by either skipping the cold foam and adding lavender powder instead, or by asking for the foam to be made with plant-based milk. The colorful drink will cost you somewhere between $6 and $8, depending on the size.