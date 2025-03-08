We Found The Worst Sugar-Free Drink On Starbucks' Menu

There are ways to customize your sugar-free drink at Starbucks, which you can use to your advantage if you want a less intense chai flavor. The easiest way is to add a splash of milk that aligns with your dietary restrictions or ask to have the hot chai sweetened with one of Starbucks' sugar-free syrups. If you don't like the idea of additions and want to keep your tea plain, you could remove the tea bag from the hot water after just a short time so that it doesn't steep for too long. Alternatively, you could simply order a Venti or a Grande but ask for a single tea bag instead of two.

If you're not completely dead-set on chai, though, there are some better options for tasty sugar-free drinks at Starbucks. Our taste tester ranked the Nitro Cold Brew as the number one — and yes, there is a difference between regular cold brew and nitro. However, it might be a bit too heavy on the caffeine if you're only used to drinking tea. Nitro cold brew comes with 280 milligrams of caffeine, which is a massive jump from the 40 milligrams you're getting in chai tea. If you're looking for something milder, go for Chamomile Mint Blossom Tea instead. It ranked as number two on our list and only contains 25 milligrams of caffeine.