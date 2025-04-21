While other fruits loudly declare their ripeness, lychee often keeps it subtle. This can be quite a head-scratcher when you're at the grocery store, trying to choose the best lychee from a bundle of rough, bumpy exteriors. All hope is not lost, however. Lychee still has physical traits you can rely on when picking it out. Once you know what to look for, it's only a matter of time before the juiciest, sweetest lychees end up in your basket.

For starters, it's important to note that lychee is a non-climacteric fruit, which means it stops ripening after being harvested. This is why you should pick the freshest lychees available and eat them within a few days. The first sign of ripeness to look for is the peel's color. While the shades vary from red to pink, orange, and yellow, most lychees tend to lean on the red side. No matter what it is, your best bet are ones that are bright and vibrant.

Size is also important, so go for lychees around 1 inch in diameter or slightly larger. Much like other fruits, gently pressing down on the lychee is another easy way to identify ripeness. It should be a balance between soft and firm where the fruit gives a little with pressure but still holds its shape. Finally, note the aroma. Lychee has a distinctive, floral scent with a honey-like undertone when it's ripe. Delicate as it is, you can easily spot it with a quick sniff.