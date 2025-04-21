The Clever Reason You Should Always Choose The House Wine At A Dive Bar

The Beloved Institution of the Dive (which is tougher to define that barflies might guess) is known for many wonders: Loud music, cheap drinks, low lighting, stickered bathrooms, and an unchanging atmosphere that stays the same through the ages, when so little else does. Praise be. The dive is not, however, known for being a place where thirsty patrons post up for a glass of wine. To the seasoned barman's ear, "beer and a shot" is the anticipated instructive. It's not "wrong" to ask for a glass of wine, if the establishment stocks it, but if you do order the vino, stick to the house offering.

This pro tip comes from Tasting Table's own James Hastings. As this former bar manager explains in his "13 safest drinks to order at a dive bar" roundup, "If you have to buy wine by the glass, you're generally safer picking the house offering" — further adding that, despite the potentially lower quality, "It'll probably be the bar's biggest seller, meaning they open fresh bottles more often and might not mind if you ask them to open a new one." Since folks aren't ordering wine all that often at a dive, those long-opened bottles are susceptible to storage and oxidation issues. The barback may be running between the low-boy fridges and the downstairs backstock all night to replenish that ever-depleting stash of Miller High Life bottles. But, at a downscale local watering hole, wine by the glass typically doesn't move as quickly.