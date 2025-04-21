Black Vs Green Peppercorns: What's The Flavor Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even in the simplest, most bare-bones of kitchens, you'll always find a jar of pepper tucked away somewhere. Whether whole or ground, its flavor, aroma, and gentle heat make it a staple that even folks who aren't too interested in cooking can appreciate. But if black pepper is your only go-to seasoning, you're missing out. Here's a question for you: Have you discovered green peppercorns yet?

As their name suggests, green peppercorns have grassy green hulls instead of black like you'd normally expect. But the differences between the two go far beyond appearance. In contrast to black pepper's bold, spicy kick with earthy undertones, green peppercorns are far more subtle. They fill your mouth with a fresher taste that almost seems herbal. You might even be able to taste some fruity and hoppy notes if you have a particularly discerning palate.

Another interesting thing about green peppercorns is that they're often preserved in brine (we'll go into the reason later). However, this brine can add a tangy, pickle-like dimension that – in addition to all of the above — can bring an extra level of complexity to dishes that you add it to, such as steak au poivre or peppercorn-crusted tuna steak. So, next time you want something more interesting than black pepper without overwhelming your dish's delicate flavors, you can place your bet on green peppercorns.