The Best Canned Corn Brand Isn't Goya Or Green Giant
If you're worried that perhaps you've been eating canned corn wrong all along, fear not, because the time to start doing it right is now. Grab your favorite brand of canned corn, open it carefully, and get to noshing! Of course, there is the question of which canned corn brand is the absolute best, and Tasting Table has done the research to determine that answer. With so many different brands to choose from, the number one spot belongs to Del Monte no-salt-added yellow corn. Boasting a craveable crunch, plump, flavorful kernels and a reasonable ratio of water to corn, this canned good is by far the best.
Considering the many creative ways to use canned corn, you should keep this brand stocked in your pantry. When you want a simple snack or a convenient hack to streamline preparing your favorite recipes, reaching for a can of Del Monte corn is a great option. A quality product like this one is worth the higher price tag for its versatility and dependability.
What makes Del Monte so good?
For the best brand of canned corn, it's important to look at what is and what isn't included in the can. That is, if you pop open a can of corn and there's more water than kernels, chances are, it isn't going to be an ideal fit for your meal. Further, if the kernels are mushy, misshapen, or taste bland, the veggies won't add much value to your meal. Del Monte canned corn's natural sweetness, lack of excess salt, and firm yet tender texture are what make it rank it so high in Tasting Table's estimations.
Other reviewers note their preferences for Del Monte's quality ingredients and the fresh taste of its canned corn as if it came right off the cob. In addition to being able to eat it straight from the can, using this corn for everything from a simple elote-style bowl to cooking it in a corn pudding casserole, or tossing it into a pot of vegetable soup, there's little that this canned favorite can't do. At less than two dollars a can on average, it's a great product to keep on hand in your pantry for just about any corn dish you can think of.