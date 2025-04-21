The Best Canned Corn Brand Isn't Goya Or Green Giant

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're worried that perhaps you've been eating canned corn wrong all along, fear not, because the time to start doing it right is now. Grab your favorite brand of canned corn, open it carefully, and get to noshing! Of course, there is the question of which canned corn brand is the absolute best, and Tasting Table has done the research to determine that answer. With so many different brands to choose from, the number one spot belongs to Del Monte no-salt-added yellow corn. Boasting a craveable crunch, plump, flavorful kernels and a reasonable ratio of water to corn, this canned good is by far the best.

Considering the many creative ways to use canned corn, you should keep this brand stocked in your pantry. When you want a simple snack or a convenient hack to streamline preparing your favorite recipes, reaching for a can of Del Monte corn is a great option. A quality product like this one is worth the higher price tag for its versatility and dependability.