Have We Been Eating Canned Corn Wrong All Along?
What could be better than a juicy bite of corn? Whether you're baking the kernels into a creamy casserole, incorporating them into a hearty soup or chowder, or grilling a cob on the barbecue to slather in your favorite compound butter for serving, "It's corn!" and there are enough corn recipes to satisfy just about anyone. For an even more convenient way to enjoy this food, grabbing a can of sweet corn is a no-brainer. In fact, with so many creative ways to use canned corn, it's a wonder why people aren't just popping open a can and eating it directly. Both delicious and nutritious, canned corn is fully cooked and safe to eat straight out of the can.
It might seem gauche to eat corn right out of the can, but it's tasty and easy, providing the basis for an ideal "girl dinner" or lazy meal. Hey, if you're feeling really lazy, you can even order canned corn in bulk on Amazon, and not have to leave the house at all. For those who wish to amp up canned corn with extra flavor and minimal effort, you can still eat it straight from the can while adding a few fun flourishes along the lines of seasonings, extra proteins, and more. What's beyond debate is that you should always have canned corn in your pantry for a quick and simple indulgent snack that takes nearly no time to prepare and will keep you satisfied and nourished.
Making the most out of your canned corn
It's safe and simple to eat corn straight out of the can, but there are a number of ways to level up this snacktime sensation for a fully-fledged meal. You can choose to drain the liquid, drink it, or keep it in the can for noshing. It's totally up to you. If you're thinking of adding a little bit of spice into the mix, try a dash of Tajín, Creole seasoning, or shichimi togarashi. For more earthy and umami flavors, choose beau monde seasoning, za'atar, or a briny blend of furikake. If you want to drain the liquid in your canned corn and swap in a complementary sauce, try adding soy sauce, hot sauce, or a barbecue marinade. For something on the sweeter side, adding cinnamon, warming spices, and honey to your canned corn will do wonders.
To give your canned corn an even more robust presence, think of dressing it up akin to preparing a walking taco recipe. Choose cheese, salsa, and leftover cooked proteins to add to the mix. You can also mix it up with your favorite tinned fish for even more nutritional value. Think of the tastes and textures you like the most and how these will combine with a scoop of crunchy canned corn and experiment from there. You really can't go wrong with a little creativity and a willingness to try new things.