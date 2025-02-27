Have We Been Eating Canned Corn Wrong All Along?

What could be better than a juicy bite of corn? Whether you're baking the kernels into a creamy casserole, incorporating them into a hearty soup or chowder, or grilling a cob on the barbecue to slather in your favorite compound butter for serving, "It's corn!" and there are enough corn recipes to satisfy just about anyone. For an even more convenient way to enjoy this food, grabbing a can of sweet corn is a no-brainer. In fact, with so many creative ways to use canned corn, it's a wonder why people aren't just popping open a can and eating it directly. Both delicious and nutritious, canned corn is fully cooked and safe to eat straight out of the can.

It might seem gauche to eat corn right out of the can, but it's tasty and easy, providing the basis for an ideal "girl dinner" or lazy meal. Hey, if you're feeling really lazy, you can even order canned corn in bulk on Amazon, and not have to leave the house at all. For those who wish to amp up canned corn with extra flavor and minimal effort, you can still eat it straight from the can while adding a few fun flourishes along the lines of seasonings, extra proteins, and more. What's beyond debate is that you should always have canned corn in your pantry for a quick and simple indulgent snack that takes nearly no time to prepare and will keep you satisfied and nourished.