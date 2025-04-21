Le Pain Quotidien's Worst Pastry Will Disappoint Brioche Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With French country-chic decor and a high-quality menu of French meals, coffee, and pastries, Le Pain Quotidien is certainly the bougiest fast casual chain of bakery restaurants. The food is consistently good, expanding to over 210 locations in 21 countries since 1990. Since Le Pain Quotidien means "daily bread" in French, you know their lineup of fresh bread and pastries is worth exploring. Tasting Table staff tasted and ranked 13 Le Pain Quotidien pastries, using criteria such as flavor profile, texture, and how well the recipe reflects French culinary tradition.

While many pastries were exceptional, the worst pastry sampled was the butter brioche. If you're a brioche lover, you know to expect a glossy and delicate egg-washed crust that cedes to a fluffy, light yellow crumb. The yolk and butter-heavy batter brings a rich, sweet, and savory flavor profile that's utterly decadent. Unfortunately, Le Pain's butter brioche will not fulfill these expectations, despite a promising appearance. The glossy dome is crumbly and dry with a bitter burnt taste, while the crumb is dried-out with a stale taste that overwhelms what might've once been a buttery, slightly sweet flavor profile. No amount of butter can mask the stale taste, nor can it rehydrate the sad, dried-out crumb. The butter brioche may not be a winner, but Le Pain Quotidien has mastered the art of flakey pastries; cheese danishes, pain au chocolat, and croissants are the pastries to get.