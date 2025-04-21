Costco Used To Release Cookbooks — Here's What You Missed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With their hard-to-beat prices and dizzyingly large, comprehensive inventory, Costco is the go-to destination when you want to stock your entire kitchen. Perhaps you've filled your freezer with some of the best frozen seafood staples at Costco, or the canned goods you shouldn't leave the store without, but do you always know what to do with all those tasty bargain finds? Is it possible for anyone in today's busy world to come up with breakfast, lunch, and dinner ideas for every single serving of Costco food in the fridge and pantry? Well, the chain used to help shoppers with this very puzzle. From 2002 to 2015, Costco published its very own cookbooks. Lucky customers would receive them for free at store locations on Black Friday.

The first cookbook was "Entertaining, the Costco Way," while the subsequent annual releases covered all different manners of cooking from "easy" to "creative" to "smart." These books weren't just treasure-worthy souvenirs for Costco fans, but handy guides and inspiration resources for what to do with store finds, whether you're making a quick and easy weekday lunch for your kids or hosting an elegant dinner party. The entertaining book had handy tips for everything from tailgate parties to bridal luncheons (which even included wedding gift ideas); while the more specifically cooking-geared books featured every recipe you could think of, arranged by cuisine or meal.