The Right Way To Store Deep-Fried Prime Rib For Maximum Flavor

Deep-fried prime rib is such a treat that all you want is to let its magic linger for a few more meals. Unfortunately, its leftovers don't always grant this wish — the once-crispy exterior turns soggy, the tender inside becomes mushy, and the flavors are a sad imitation of what they used to be. Slowly but surely, prime rib just loses its initial irresistible appeal. This doesn't always have to be the case, though. Don't settle for less when you can preserve and revive the deep-fried extravagance with proper storage and reheating. With the right techniques, it will feel almost as though your dish is just fresh off the fryer.

Without a doubt, the fridge is your best bet for short-term storage — roughly three to five days. However, don't simply shove the whole plate in. Allow the food to cool down to room temperature first. Don't slice it into smaller pieces, you'll want to keep as much of the juice inside as possible. Tightly wrap the whole cut with aluminum foil, and store it in an airtight container. This will prevent it from drying out, and with the moisture and meat juice properly retained, its flavors will also remain intact.

If you want to keep the dish for longer, the freezer is a good choice. As always, wrap it in foil, and keep it in a freezer-safe bag. Keep the freezer's temperature stable so your meat won't accidentally thaw and refreeze. This process should keep the meat juicy and flavorful for up to six months.