How Long Does It Take To Thaw Frozen Prime Rib?

Whether you stumbled across a great deal or just felt the necessity to stock up on prime rib, freezing will effortlessly extend the protein's shelf life for years — it's a foolproof plan. Yet, a problem does present itself when the time finally arrives to put the hunk of meat to use, and that's determining how much time is needed for defrosting. Fortunately, we've done the research and figured out how long to thaw prime rib, once and for all.

First thing's first, prime rib should never be cooked directly from frozen. Sticking a frosty block of protein in the oven will only elongate the cooking process and produce an unevenly cooked result. Instead, prime rib must be thawed in order to guarantee optimal taste and texture. Since the piece of meat is both large and fairly dense, prime rib should be pulled from the freezer well in advance to allow for sufficient thawing. As for the ideal time frame to abide by, this will depend on the exact size of the prime rib as a small roast may only require a day to thaw, whereas a prime rib that weighs a whopping 18 pounds could take three days.

As a general rule of thumb, however, we recommend allocating about 24 hours of thawing time for every 5 pounds of prime rib. Naturally, it's also important that the meat be defrosted under the correct conditions, which brings us to our next topic.